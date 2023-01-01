Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

142,224 KM

$14,995

$14,995

Used Trucks Ottawa

613-850-2886

Used Trucks Ottawa

1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

613-850-2886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

142,224KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,224 KM

1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

613-850-2886

