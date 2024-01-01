Menu
LOADED 7-PASSENGER R/T ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ PREMIUM 3.6L V6, SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS & STEERING, REMOTE START, REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA W/ REAR PARK SENSORS AND 19-IN ALLOYS! Tow package, premium audio w/ subwoofer, power seat, auto headlights, dual-zone climate control w/ rear A/C, Bluetooth, cruise control, auto dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener and more! *as-is due to mileage We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold As Is.

2016 Dodge Journey

173,610 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD | 7-PASS | SUNROOF | HTD LEATHER | DVD

2016 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD | 7-PASS | SUNROOF | HTD LEATHER | DVD

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

173,610KM
Used
VIN 3C4PDDFG1GT213017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,610 KM

Vehicle Description

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

