2016 Dodge Journey

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 1 2 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9323962

9323962 Stock #: 31492A

31492A VIN: 3C4PDDGG4GT196793

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour VERDE OLIVA (OLIV

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 31492A

Mileage 15,122 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Rear seat centre armrest Garage door transmitter Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Sport Suspension Trailer Sway Control Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Anti-whiplash front head restraints DVD-Audio Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Seat upholstery: leather Sequential multi-point fuel injection Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Rear seats: split-bench Speakers: 7 Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only Cylinder configuration: V-6 Fuel Tank Capacity: 79.0L Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Door mirrors: body-colour Rear cargo: liftgate 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Transmission: multi-speed automatic Tailpipe finisher: chrome Turning radius: 6.0m (19.5') Fuel economy highway: 9.9L/100 km Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1 Engine displacement: 3.6 L GVWR: 2,540kg (5,600lbs) Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM Manual-shift auto: AUTOSTICK Engine horsepower: 283hp @ 6,350RPM Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM Payload: 699kg (1,541lbs) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,914 L (68 cu.ft.) Interior cargo volume: 1,121 L (40 cu.ft.) Passenger volume: 2,818L (99.5 cu.ft.) Horsepower: 283hp @ 6,350RPM Rear tires: 225/55HR19.0 Front tires: 225/55HR19.0 AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Fuel economy city: 14.5L/100 km Power 4-way driver lumbar support Wheel size: 19 Wireless phone connectivity: Uconnect Phone Speaker type: Alpine CD-MP3 decoder Remote engine start: keyfob Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12 Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Proximity key: doors and push button start Front legroom: 1,036mm (40.8) Exterior body width: 1,834mm (72.2) Ground clearance (min): 183mm (7.2) Exterior height: 1,692mm (66.6) Rear shoulder room: 1,445mm (56.9) Wheelbase: 2,891mm (113.8) Exterior length: 4,887mm (192.4) Rear legroom: 917mm (36.1) Rear hiproom: 1,382mm (54.4) Front shoulder room: 1,461mm (57.5) Front hiproom: 1,367mm (53.8) Front headroom: 1,036mm (40.8) Rear headroom: 1,013mm (39.9) Drive type: all-wheel Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27) Primary LCD size: 8.4 Towing capacity: 1,134kg (2,500lbs) Fuel economy combined: 12.4L/100 km Curb weight: 1,926kg (4,246lbs) Parking sensors: ParkSense rear Compressor: Not Available Appearance: digital/analog Engine litres: 3.6L Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.