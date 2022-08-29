$15,995+ tax & licensing
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bank Street Hyundai
613-706-9812
2016 Dodge Journey
2016 Dodge Journey
AWD 4DR CROSSROAD
Location
Bank Street Hyundai
2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3
613-706-9812
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
15,122KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9323962
- Stock #: 31492A
- VIN: 3C4PDDGG4GT196793
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour VERDE OLIVA (OLIV
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 31492A
- Mileage 15,122 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this beautiful 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad AWD has lots to offer in reliability and dependability. It comes equipped with lots of features such as Bluetooth, cruise control, front heated seats, and so much more!
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Garage door transmitter
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Block Heater
Sport Suspension
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather upholstery
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
DVD-Audio
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Seat upholstery: leather
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Speakers: 7
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Fuel Tank Capacity: 79.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Transmission: multi-speed automatic
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Turning radius: 6.0m (19.5')
Fuel economy highway: 9.9L/100 km
Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
GVWR: 2,540kg (5,600lbs)
Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Manual-shift auto: AUTOSTICK
Engine horsepower: 283hp @ 6,350RPM
Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Payload: 699kg (1,541lbs)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,914 L (68 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 1,121 L (40 cu.ft.)
Passenger volume: 2,818L (99.5 cu.ft.)
Horsepower: 283hp @ 6,350RPM
Rear tires: 225/55HR19.0
Front tires: 225/55HR19.0
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Fuel economy city: 14.5L/100 km
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 19
Wireless phone connectivity: Uconnect Phone
Speaker type: Alpine
CD-MP3 decoder
Remote engine start: keyfob
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front legroom: 1,036mm (40.8)
Exterior body width: 1,834mm (72.2)
Ground clearance (min): 183mm (7.2)
Exterior height: 1,692mm (66.6)
Rear shoulder room: 1,445mm (56.9)
Wheelbase: 2,891mm (113.8)
Exterior length: 4,887mm (192.4)
Rear legroom: 917mm (36.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,382mm (54.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,461mm (57.5)
Front hiproom: 1,367mm (53.8)
Front headroom: 1,036mm (40.8)
Rear headroom: 1,013mm (39.9)
Drive type: all-wheel
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Primary LCD size: 8.4
Towing capacity: 1,134kg (2,500lbs)
Fuel economy combined: 12.4L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,926kg (4,246lbs)
Parking sensors: ParkSense rear
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Engine litres: 3.6L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bank Street Hyundai
2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3