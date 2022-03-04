Menu
2016 Ford Edge

75,719 KM

Details Description Features

$30,495

+ tax & licensing
$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2016 Ford Edge

2016 Ford Edge

4DR TITANIUM FWD

2016 Ford Edge

4DR TITANIUM FWD

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

75,719KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8621264
  • Stock #: 01638
  • VIN: 2FMPK3K93GBB19834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01638
  • Mileage 75,719 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Remote Starter
Navigation
Rear Camera
Parking Sensors
Power Lift Gate
Push Start
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

