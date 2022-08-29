$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep
613-596-1006
2016 Ford Edge
2016 Ford Edge
SEL AWD
Location
Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep
1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1
613-596-1006
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
82,340KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9016708
- Stock #: Y0314B
- VIN: 2FMPK4J82GBC60389
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y0314B
- Mileage 82,340 KM
Vehicle Description
CONTACT US FOR DISCOUNTED PRICE! All Wheel Drive, Amazing condition and drives like new! Be the first to test drive this fresh trade in. If you or someone you know is looking for a Used Ford Edge for sale, don't miss out on this amazing offer! It's Priced to go and you know it'll be gone fast! Call 613 - 596 -1006 or visit us at 1047 Richmond Road in Ottawa ON. We're open Monday to Saturday. Don't delay CONTACT US today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep
1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1