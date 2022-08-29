2016 Ford Edge

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 3 4 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9016708

9016708 Stock #: Y0314B

Y0314B VIN: 2FMPK4J82GBC60389

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # Y0314B

Mileage 82,340 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.