2016 Ford Edge

82,340 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

613-596-1006

2016 Ford Edge

2016 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

2016 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

Location

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

82,340KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9016708
  • Stock #: Y0314B
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J82GBC60389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y0314B
  • Mileage 82,340 KM

Vehicle Description

CONTACT US FOR DISCOUNTED PRICE! All Wheel Drive, Amazing condition and drives like new! Be the first to test drive this fresh trade in. If you or someone you know is looking for a Used Ford Edge for sale, don't miss out on this amazing offer! It's Priced to go and you know it'll be gone fast! Call 613 - 596 -1006 or visit us at 1047 Richmond Road in Ottawa ON. We're open Monday to Saturday. Don't delay CONTACT US today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

