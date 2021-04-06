Menu
2016 Ford Escape

103,978 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

2016 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

103,978KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6888123
  • Stock #: 00948
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G9XGUA15811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 00948
  • Mileage 103,978 KM

Vehicle Description

  • Certified
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Rear Camera
  • Heated Seats
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Bluetooth
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
  • Air Condition
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • CarFax Available
  • Extended Warranty Available

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. 

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. 

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

