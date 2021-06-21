Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Escape

117,307 KM

Details Description Features

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

FWD 4DR S

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Escape

FWD 4DR S

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 7492263
  2. 7492263
  3. 7492263
  4. 7492263
  5. 7492263
  6. 7492263
  7. 7492263
  8. 7492263
  9. 7492263
  10. 7492263
  11. 7492263
  12. 7492263
  13. 7492263
  14. 7492263
  15. 7492263
  16. 7492263
  17. 7492263
  18. 7492263
  19. 7492263
  20. 7492263
  21. 7492263
Contact Seller

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

117,307KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7492263
  • Stock #: 01117
  • VIN: 1FMCU0F77GUA45943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01117
  • Mileage 117,307 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Rear Wheel Drive
Rear Camera
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2015 Jeep Cherokee 4...
 119,629 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 2WD ...
 168,975 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Titan
 155,546 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory