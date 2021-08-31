Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Escape

128,695 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 7823298
  2. 7823298
  3. 7823298
  4. 7823298
  5. 7823298
  6. 7823298
  7. 7823298
  8. 7823298
  9. 7823298
  10. 7823298
  11. 7823298
  12. 7823298
  13. 7823298
  14. 7823298
  15. 7823298
  16. 7823298
  17. 7823298
  18. 7823298
  19. 7823298
  20. 7823298
  21. 7823298
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

128,695KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7823298
  • Stock #: 01244
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX4GUA70815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01244
  • Mileage 128,695 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Camera
Parking Sensors
Sun Roof
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2014 Jeep Wrangler U...
 133,736 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan NV200 I4 S
 131,201 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue AW...
 95,188 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory