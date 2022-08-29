2016 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 3 7 , 1 5 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9262108

9262108 Stock #: 23-8985A

23-8985A VIN: 1FMCU9G90GUB09776

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 237,158 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.