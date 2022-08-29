$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Escape
SE - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - Heated Seats
Location
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
237,158KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9262108
- Stock #: 23-8985A
- VIN: 1FMCU9G90GUB09776
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 237,158 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Ford Escape is one of the most affordable and economical small SUVs. Its car-like ride and handling along with good maneuverability make it a solid choice for urban drivers. This 2016 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
If you need an escape from mundane compact SUV's, this Ford Escape is your ticket. Attractive styling inside and out and true SUV versatility make it a compelling package. The comfortable interior has plenty of room for passengers and cargo and it's packed with modern, advanced tech. This Escape delivers spirited, athletic performance while returning excellent fuel economy. If you're looking for a practical, efficient vehicle for getting around in style, the Ford Escape is hard to beat.This SUV has 237,158 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 231HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escape's trim level is SE. Some of the highlights you will receive when moving up to the Escape SE include the SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth, an aux jack, and SiriusXM satellite radio, a backup camera, heated seats, bright dual exhaust tips, an entry keypad on driver's door, an engine block heater, front fog lamps, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9G90GUB09776.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
SiriusXM
