Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Ottawa, ON

2016 Ford Explorer

144,616 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
12893327

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1755884138
  2. 1755884138
  3. 1755884138
  4. 1755884138
  5. 1755884138
  6. 1755884138
  7. 1755884138
  8. 1755884138
  9. 1755884138
  10. 1755884138
  11. 1755884138
  12. 1755884138
  13. 1755884138
  14. 1755884138
  15. 1755884138
  16. 1755884138
  17. 1755884138
  18. 1755884138
  19. 1755884138
  20. 1755884138
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
144,616KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8D86GGA05070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 144,616 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2016 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Ford Explorer XLT 144,616 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Prius HB for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Toyota Prius HB 187,301 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-3 GS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Mazda CX-3 GS 108,780 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2016 Ford Explorer