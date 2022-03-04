Menu
2016 Ford Explorer

106,068 KM

Details Description Features

$31,495

+ tax & licensing
$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2016 Ford Explorer

2016 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr Limited

2016 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr Limited

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

106,068KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8531021
  • Stock #: 01594
  • VIN: 1FM5K8F85GGC74500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01594
  • Mileage 106,068 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Navigation
All Wheel Drive
Rear Camera
Parking Sensors
Power Lift Gate
Sun Roof
Push Start
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

