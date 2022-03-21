$28,444+ tax & licensing
613-746-8500
2016 Ford Explorer
Limited | PARK SENSORS | POWER 3RD ROW | NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$28,444
- Listing ID: 8760431
- Stock #: 220754
- VIN: 1FM5K8F81GGC74316
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 116,060 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Ford's rigorous certification process. Ford infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: heated and ventilated seats, adjustable pedals, and more. A 3.5 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.