2016 Ford Explorer

174,881 KM

Details Description Features

$23,588

+ tax & licensing
$23,588

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Mazda

613-699-8733

2016 Ford Explorer

2016 Ford Explorer

SPORT

2016 Ford Explorer

SPORT

Location

Barrhaven Mazda

520, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-699-8733

$23,588

+ taxes & licensing

174,881KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9053647
  • Stock #: 3405A1
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GT7GGA58697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3405A1
  • Mileage 174,881 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful and Loaded Ford Explorer Sport 4WD | Seats 7 & comes with Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, Ford Sync! Clean Carfax! We are open to the public for test drives and vehicle demonstrations. Reach out to our Internet Sales Team online or call in to speak with a live sales consultant. Please book an appointment and let us know if you have any special requests or safety concerns. ***Ask for your Free Carfax Report***

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Garage door transmitter
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Trailer Sway Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Block Heater
Sport Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Leather upholstery
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Pedal memory
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Seat upholstery: leather
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Fuel economy city: 14.4L/100 km
Max seating capacity: 7
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Wheel size: 20
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Compressor: Twin Turbo
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Engine displacement: 3.5 L
Manual-shift auto: SelectShift
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Towing capacity: 2,268kg (5,000lbs)
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Turning radius: 6.0m (19.6')
Speakers: 12
Fuel economy highway: 10.4L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Premium audio system: Sony
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Power 2-way passenger lumbar support
Configurable
Exterior parking camera rear
Exterior parking camera front
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Speaker type: Sony
1st row LCD monitors: 3
CD-MP3 decoder
Remote engine start: keyfob
Internet access capable: SYNC Services
Parking sensors: front and rear
Rear seats Folding position: tumble forward
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Fuel tank capacity: 70.4L
Engine bore x stroke: 92.5mm x 88.7mm (3.64 x 3.49)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,290mm (50.8)
Blind spot: BLIS warning
Rear collision: Cross Traffic Alert warning
Fuel economy combined: 12.6L/100 km
Passenger volume: 4,296L (151.7 cu.ft.)
Rear shoulder room: 1,562mm (61.5)
3rd row headroom: 960mm (37.8)
Ground clearance (min): 211mm (8.3)
Wheelbase: 2,865mm (112.8)
Exterior height: 1,778mm (70.0)
Front hiproom: 1,455mm (57.3)
Rear headroom: 1,031mm (40.6)
GVWR: 2,794kg (6,160lbs)
Exterior length: 5,037mm (198.3)
Front legroom: 1,090mm (42.9)
Rear legroom: 1,003mm (39.5)
3rd row legroom: 813mm (32.0)
Front headroom: 1,052mm (41.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,443mm (56.8)
3rd row hiproom: 1,034mm (40.7)
Front shoulder room: 1,557mm (61.3)
Interior cargo volume: 595 L (21 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,285 L (81 cu.ft.)
Horsepower: 365hp @ 5,500RPM
Torque: 350 lb.-ft. @ 3,500RPM
Curb weight: 2,223kg (4,901lbs)
Engine horsepower: 365hp @ 5,500RPM
Engine torque: 350 lb.-ft. @ 3,500RPM
Front tires: 255/50HR20.0
Rear tires: 255/50HR20.0
Appearance: digital/analog
Engine litres: 3.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

