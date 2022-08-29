2016 Ford Explorer

$23,588 + taxes & licensing 1 7 4 , 8 8 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9053647

9053647 Stock #: 3405A1

3405A1 VIN: 1FM5K8GT7GGA58697

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3405A1

Mileage 174,881 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Ventilated Front Seats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Garage door transmitter Trunk/hatch auto-latch Safety Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Trailer Sway Control Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Sport Suspension Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Rear Air Conditioning Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player turn-by-turn navigation directions Trim Leather upholstery Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Trailer Hitch Receiver Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Pedal memory Turn signal indicator mirrors Steering wheel memory Auto tilt-away steering wheel Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1 Number of Valves: 24 Drive Type: Four-Wheel Seat upholstery: leather Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Rear seats: split-bench Fuel economy city: 14.4L/100 km Max seating capacity: 7 Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only Wheel size: 20 3rd row seats: split-bench Cylinder configuration: V-6 Compressor: Twin Turbo Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Recommended fuel: premium unleaded Engine displacement: 3.5 L Manual-shift auto: SelectShift Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Towing capacity: 2,268kg (5,000lbs) Rear cargo: power liftgate Tailpipe finisher: chrome Turning radius: 6.0m (19.6') Speakers: 12 Fuel economy highway: 10.4L/100 km AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Premium audio system: Sony Power 2-way driver lumbar support Power 2-way passenger lumbar support Configurable Exterior parking camera rear Exterior parking camera front Primary LCD size: 8.0 Speaker type: Sony 1st row LCD monitors: 3 CD-MP3 decoder Remote engine start: keyfob Internet access capable: SYNC Services Parking sensors: front and rear Rear seats Folding position: tumble forward Proximity key: doors and push button start Fuel tank capacity: 70.4L Engine bore x stroke: 92.5mm x 88.7mm (3.64 x 3.49) 3rd row shoulder room: 1,290mm (50.8) Blind spot: BLIS warning Rear collision: Cross Traffic Alert warning Fuel economy combined: 12.6L/100 km Passenger volume: 4,296L (151.7 cu.ft.) Rear shoulder room: 1,562mm (61.5) 3rd row headroom: 960mm (37.8) Ground clearance (min): 211mm (8.3) Wheelbase: 2,865mm (112.8) Exterior height: 1,778mm (70.0) Front hiproom: 1,455mm (57.3) Rear headroom: 1,031mm (40.6) GVWR: 2,794kg (6,160lbs) Exterior length: 5,037mm (198.3) Front legroom: 1,090mm (42.9) Rear legroom: 1,003mm (39.5) 3rd row legroom: 813mm (32.0) Front headroom: 1,052mm (41.4) Rear hiproom: 1,443mm (56.8) 3rd row hiproom: 1,034mm (40.7) Front shoulder room: 1,557mm (61.3) Interior cargo volume: 595 L (21 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,285 L (81 cu.ft.) Horsepower: 365hp @ 5,500RPM Torque: 350 lb.-ft. @ 3,500RPM Curb weight: 2,223kg (4,901lbs) Engine horsepower: 365hp @ 5,500RPM Engine torque: 350 lb.-ft. @ 3,500RPM Front tires: 255/50HR20.0 Rear tires: 255/50HR20.0 Appearance: digital/analog Engine litres: 3.5L Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

