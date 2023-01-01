Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford F-150

132,543 KM

Details

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used Trucks Ottawa

613-850-2886

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Used Trucks Ottawa

1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

613-850-2886

  1. 1691425020
  2. 1691425020
  3. 1691425020
  4. 1691425020
  5. 1691425020
  6. 1691425020
  7. 1691425020
  8. 1691425020
  9. 1691425020
  10. 1691425020
  11. 1691425020
  12. 1691425020
  13. 1691425020
  14. 1691425020
  15. 1691425020
  16. 1691425020
  17. 1691425020
  18. 1691425020
  19. 1691425020
  20. 1691425020
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
132,543KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10275786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,543 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Used Trucks Ottawa

2016 Ford F-150 XLT
 132,543 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey
142,224 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue
119,394 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Email Used Trucks Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Used Trucks Ottawa

Used Trucks Ottawa

1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

Call Dealer

613-850-XXXX

(click to show)

613-850-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory