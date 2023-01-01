$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10359807

10359807 Stock #: 23-9201A

23-9201A VIN: 1FTFW1EF2GFB16013

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23-9201A

Mileage 153,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.