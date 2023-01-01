$CALL+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2016 Ford F-150
2016 Ford F-150
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
153,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10359807
- Stock #: 23-9201A
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF2GFB16013
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 153,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EF2GFB16013.
