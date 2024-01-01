Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Finance Disclaimer: Finance pricing on this website is for website display purpose only. Please contact our office to confirm final pricing. Although the intention is to capture current prices as of the date of publication, pricing is subject to change without notice, and may not be accurate or completely current. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. Information provided at this site does not constitute a guarantee of available prices or financing rate. See dealer for actual prices, payment, and complete details. <br /><br />We invite you to see this vehicle at Presleys Auto Showcase on Carling Avenue just west of Island Park Drive. Call us today to book a test drive.TAXES AND LICENSE FEES ARE EXTRA.Ask us about our NO CHARGE limited Powertrain Warranty. This is for a limited time only. **Some conditions do apply.This vehicle will come with an Ontario Safety or Quebec Inspection.If you are looking to finance a car, Presleys Auto Showcase is your Ottawa, Ontario source for speedy online credit approval at the best car financing rates possible. Presleys Auto Showcase can pre-approve your car loan, even if your good credit rating has been compromised because of bad credit, low credit score, bankruptcy, repossession, collections or late payments. We also specialize in fast car loans for those who are retired, self employed, divorced, new immigrants or students. Let the knowledgeable and helpful auto loan specialists at Presleys Auto Showcase give you the personal touch.</p>

2016 Ford F-150

142,401 KM

Details Description Features

$19,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT

Location

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-0852

  1. 1722530353
  2. 1722530354
  3. 1722530355
  4. 1722530357
  5. 1722530359
  6. 1722530360
  7. 1722530362
  8. 1722530364
  9. 1722530366
  10. 1722530368
  11. 1722530369
  12. 1722530371
  13. 1722530373
  14. 1722530375
  15. 1722530376
  16. 1722530378
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,488

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,401KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EF8GKF36183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,401 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Disclaimer: Finance pricing on this website is for website display purpose only. Please contact our office to confirm final pricing. Although the intention is to capture current prices as of the date of publication, pricing is subject to change without notice, and may not be accurate or completely current. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. Information provided at this site does not constitute a guarantee of available prices or financing rate. See dealer for actual prices, payment, and complete details.

We invite you to see this vehicle at Presley's Auto Showcase on Carling Avenue just west of Island Park Drive. Call us today to book a test drive.TAXES AND LICENSE FEES ARE EXTRA.Ask us about our NO CHARGE limited Powertrain Warranty. This is for a limited time only. **Some conditions do apply.This vehicle will come with an Ontario Safety or Quebec Inspection.If you are looking to finance a car, Presley's Auto Showcase is your Ottawa, Ontario source for speedy online credit approval at the best car financing rates possible. Presley's Auto Showcase can pre-approve your car loan, even if your good credit rating has been compromised because of bad credit, low credit score, bankruptcy, repossession, collections or late payments. We also specialize in fast car loans for those who are retired, self employed, divorced, new immigrants or students. Let the knowledgeable and helpful auto loan specialists at Presley's Auto Showcase give you the personal touch.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Used 2008 Toyota Prius 5dr HB/AC/Cruise for sale in Ottawa, ON
2008 Toyota Prius 5dr HB/AC/Cruise 142,667 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GS-SKY for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GS-SKY 187,830 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4DR V6 AUTO GL for sale in Ottawa, ON
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4DR V6 AUTO GL 104,918 KM $9,788 + tax & lic

Email Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-0852

Alternate Numbers
877-517-8197
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,488

+ taxes & licensing

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

613-722-0852

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-150