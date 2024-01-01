$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
XL
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
124,243KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTMF1E81GFB57810
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BA5575
- Mileage 124,243 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
2016 Ford F-150