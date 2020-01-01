SiriusXM, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, SYNC!



Compare at $36977 - Our Price is just $35900!



Canadians are on track in 2016 to buy more F150's than at any point in history. This stat alone has to get you wanting to see in person what all the hype is about. This 2016 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.



The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 88951 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.



Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT for 2016 has improved style, appearance and dependability making it one of the best trucks around. It comes standard with features power windows, power locks, remote keyless entry and SiriusXM satellite radio. Steering wheel audio controls, fog lamps, power mirrors and chrome front and rear bumpers also come on this impressive truck giving you everything you could want and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Sync.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EG3GFC33186.







Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $282.05 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!



Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

