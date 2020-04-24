Menu
2016 Ford F-150

XLT

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 181,647KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4908984
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EF5GFC70048
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6
PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS, RATES FROM 4.99%.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Side Airbags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • Power pedals
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Running Boards
  • Towing Package
  • Box liner
  • Chrome Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • CUP HOLDERS
  • Interval wipers
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Bluetooth
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Seating
  • AIR CONDITIONED SEATS
Trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Fuel Data Centre
  • USB
  • Fold Down Rear Seat
  • Safety Reverse Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery (coming soon)
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Wallace Automobiles

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

