Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Side Curtain Airbags

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Side Airbags Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power pedals

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Running Boards

Towing Package

Box liner

Chrome Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

CUP HOLDERS

Interval wipers

Telescopic Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Bluetooth Security SECURITY ALARM Seating AIR CONDITIONED SEATS Trim Cloth Upholstery Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA

Fuel Data Centre

USB

Fold Down Rear Seat

Safety Reverse Sensors

