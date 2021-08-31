+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
LOW KMS! Great value in this F-150 with tow package including trailer brake controller, 17 alloy wheels, box liner, cargo cover, tow/haul mode, air conditioning, side steps, and more! I just arrived and have not been detailed yet. Be the first to visit me and soon I will get my photoshoot done! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184
