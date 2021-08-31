Menu
2016 Ford F-150

53,185 KM

$34,722

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

4X4 | NEW ARRIVAL | 17 ALLOYS | A/C

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

53,185KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7733058
  • Stock #: 211092
  • VIN: 1FTEX1E81GFD44336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 211092
  • Mileage 53,185 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS! Great value in this F-150 with tow package including trailer brake controller, 17 alloy wheels, box liner, cargo cover, tow/haul mode, air conditioning, side steps, and more! I just arrived and have not been detailed yet. Be the first to visit me and soon I will get my photoshoot done! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

