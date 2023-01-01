$33,500+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
King Ranch KING RANCH CREW, SUNROOF, NAV, LEATHER, LOADED
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
121,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9603772
- Stock #: 23-0378A
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF1GKD06442
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-0378A
- Mileage 121,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $34505 - Myers Cadillac is just $33500!
JUST IN - 2016 FORD F150 KING RANCH WITH 5.0 V8, 4X4, LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAV, REAR CAMERA, REMOTE START, LOADED, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
