2016 Ford F-150

121,000 KM

Details Description

$33,500

+ tax & licensing
$33,500

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

King Ranch KING RANCH CREW, SUNROOF, NAV, LEATHER, LOADED

2016 Ford F-150

King Ranch KING RANCH CREW, SUNROOF, NAV, LEATHER, LOADED

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$33,500

+ taxes & licensing

121,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9603772
  • Stock #: 23-0378A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF1GKD06442

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-0378A
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
Compare at $34505 - Myers Cadillac is just $33500!

JUST IN - 2016 FORD F150 KING RANCH WITH 5.0 V8, 4X4, LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAV, REAR CAMERA, REMOTE START, LOADED, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

