2016 Ford F-250

66,291 KM

Details Description

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

XLT 4X4 | NEW ARRIVAL | REAR CAM | 18 ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

66,291KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7733052
  • Stock #: 211096
  • VIN: 1FT7W2B61GEC36454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 211096
  • Mileage 66,291 KM

Vehicle Description

Low KMS finished in Ruby Red Metallic! Features include, rear camera, parking sensors, 18 alloy wheels, tow package with trailer brake controller, remote start, full power group, cargo cover, and more! I just arrived and have not been detailed yet. Be the first to visit me and soon I will get my photoshoot done! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

