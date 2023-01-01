Menu
2016 Ford F-350

106,521 KM

Details Description Features

$32,871

+ tax & licensing
DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

4WD SuperCab 158"

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$32,871

+ taxes & licensing

106,521KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10435992
  • Stock #: A4721
  • VIN: 1FT8X3BT6GEC92032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,521 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford XLT F350 4x4 SUPERCAB NICE CLEAN TRUCK READY FOR ANY JOB!! LOW MILLAGE ***WE APPROVE EVERYBODY***APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE,

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

