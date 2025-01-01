$17,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Flex
4DR LIMITED AWD
Location
613 Rides
2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0
+16135140544
Certified
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 140,150 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads with this sleek and spacious 2016 Ford Flex Limited AWD, available at 613 Rides. This black beauty boasts a luxurious grey interior, perfect for both everyday commutes and weekend adventures. With its powerful 3.5L I6 engine and all-wheel drive, you'll have the confidence to handle any road conditions. And with 140,150km on the odometer, this Flex is just breaking in.
Step inside and enjoy the comfort of heated leather seats with lumbar support and power adjustments for the driver and front passenger. The expansive cabin offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, thanks to its folding rear seats. The Flex is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience, including a premium sound system, navigation, and a sunroof.
Here are five highlights that make this Flex stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Enjoy peace of mind knowing you're prepared for any weather condition.
- Heated Leather Seats: Luxury and comfort combined for the ultimate driving experience.
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open air feeling.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favorite music with crystal-clear audio.
- Navigation System: Never get lost again with this handy feature.
Come visit 613 Rides today to experience the power and luxury of this 2016 Ford Flex Limited AWD.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
613 Rides
