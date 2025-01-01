Menu
<p>Get ready to turn heads with this sleek and spacious 2016 Ford Flex Limited AWD, available at 613 Rides. This black beauty boasts a luxurious grey interior, perfect for both everyday commutes and weekend adventures. With its powerful 3.5L I6 engine and all-wheel drive, youll have the confidence to handle any road conditions. And with 140,150km on the odometer, this Flex is just breaking in.</p><p>Step inside and enjoy the comfort of heated leather seats with lumbar support and power adjustments for the driver and front passenger. The expansive cabin offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, thanks to its folding rear seats. The Flex is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience, including a premium sound system, navigation, and a sunroof.</p><p>Here are five highlights that make this Flex stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind knowing youre prepared for any weather condition.</li><li><strong>Heated Leather Seats:</strong> Luxury and comfort combined for the ultimate driving experience.</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open air feeling.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Immerse yourself in your favorite music with crystal-clear audio.</li><li><strong>Navigation System:</strong> Never get lost again with this handy feature.</li></ul><p>Come visit 613 Rides today to experience the power and luxury of this 2016 Ford Flex Limited AWD.</p>

2016 Ford Flex

140,150 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Flex

4DR LIMITED AWD

12457837

2016 Ford Flex

4DR LIMITED AWD

Location

613 Rides

2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

+16135140544

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,150KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMHK6D80GBA11021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 140,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

613 Rides

613 Rides

2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

613 Rides

+16135140544

2016 Ford Flex