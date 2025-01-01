$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Flex
Limited w/Ecoboost
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,526 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 FORD FLEX LIMITED AWD ECOBOOST – POWERFUL 3.5L TWIN-TURBO ENGINE ! LUXURY 7-PASSENGER SUV – LOADED WITH FEATURES – NAVIGATION, LEATHER, PANORAMIC ROOF, AND MORE ! ROOMY INTERIOR WITH A SMOOTH RIDE – IDEAL FOR FAMILY OR ROAD TRIPS ! AWD FOR ALL-SEASON CONFIDENCE – STYLE, SPACE, AND PERFORMANCE IN ONE PACKAGE ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !
** DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ... QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE
Vehicle Features
