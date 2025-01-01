$16,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Flex
limited
Location
613 Rides
2612 Carp Road, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0
+16135140544
Certified
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 152,219 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and spacious family vehicle that stands out from the crowd? Check out this eye-catching 2016 Ford Flex Limited, now available at 613 Rides! This unique SUV/Crossover boasts a clean white exterior, perfectly complemented by a comfortable grey interior. With its distinctive design and practical features, the Flex Limited is ready for your next adventure. This vehicle has a 3.5L V6 engine, is all-wheel drive, and has an automatic transmission. This versatile vehicle has 152,219km on the odometer.
Here are a few reasons why this 2016 Ford Flex Limited from 613 Rides is the perfect choice:
- Distinctive Design: Turn heads wherever you go with the Flex's iconic boxy silhouette, a refreshing alternative to the typical SUV.
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Tackle Canadian winters and varying road conditions with ease, thanks to the capable all-wheel-drive system.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for family trips or hauling gear.
- Smooth Ride: Experience a comfortable and composed ride, making every journey a pleasure.
- Reliable Performance: This Ford Flex is equipped with a robust engine and transmission.
Vehicle Features
