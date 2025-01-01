Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a stylish and spacious family vehicle that stands out from the crowd? Check out this eye-catching 2016 Ford Flex Limited, now available at 613 Rides! This unique SUV/Crossover boasts a clean white exterior, perfectly complemented by a comfortable grey interior. With its distinctive design and practical features, the Flex Limited is ready for your next adventure. This vehicle has a 3.5L V6 engine, is all-wheel drive, and has an automatic transmission. This versatile vehicle has 152,219km on the odometer.</p><p>Here are a few reasons why this 2016 Ford Flex Limited from 613 Rides is the perfect choice:</p><ul><li><strong>Distinctive Design:</strong> Turn heads wherever you go with the Flexs iconic boxy silhouette, a refreshing alternative to the typical SUV.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Confidence:</strong> Tackle Canadian winters and varying road conditions with ease, thanks to the capable all-wheel-drive system.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for family trips or hauling gear.</li><li><strong>Smooth Ride:</strong> Experience a comfortable and composed ride, making every journey a pleasure.</li><li><strong>Reliable Performance:</strong> This Ford Flex is equipped with a robust engine and transmission.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2016 Ford Flex

152,219 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Flex

limited

Watch This Vehicle
13121363

2016 Ford Flex

limited

Location

613 Rides

2612 Carp Road, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

+16135140544

  1. 1761761026085
  2. 1761761026588
  3. 1761761027077
  4. 1761761027527
  5. 1761761027955
  6. 1761761028431
  7. 1761761028866
  8. 1761761029298
  9. 1761761029769
  10. 1761761030196
  11. 1761761030614
  12. 1761761031050
  13. 1761761031457
  14. 1761761031925
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
152,219KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMHK6D88GBA03300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 152,219 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and spacious family vehicle that stands out from the crowd? Check out this eye-catching 2016 Ford Flex Limited, now available at 613 Rides! This unique SUV/Crossover boasts a clean white exterior, perfectly complemented by a comfortable grey interior. With its distinctive design and practical features, the Flex Limited is ready for your next adventure. This vehicle has a 3.5L V6 engine, is all-wheel drive, and has an automatic transmission. This versatile vehicle has 152,219km on the odometer.

Here are a few reasons why this 2016 Ford Flex Limited from 613 Rides is the perfect choice:

  • Distinctive Design: Turn heads wherever you go with the Flex's iconic boxy silhouette, a refreshing alternative to the typical SUV.
  • All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Tackle Canadian winters and varying road conditions with ease, thanks to the capable all-wheel-drive system.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for family trips or hauling gear.
  • Smooth Ride: Experience a comfortable and composed ride, making every journey a pleasure.
  • Reliable Performance: This Ford Flex is equipped with a robust engine and transmission.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 613 Rides

Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GL for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Hyundai Accent GL 148,624 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Focus 5DR HB SE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Ford Focus 5DR HB SE 122,253 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Fit 5DR HB MAN LX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Honda Fit 5DR HB MAN LX 175,124 KM SOLD

Email 613 Rides

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
613 Rides

613 Rides

2612 Carp Road, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

Call Dealer

161351XXXX

(click to show)

1613514054

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

613 Rides

+16135140544

2016 Ford Flex