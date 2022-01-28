Menu
2016 Ford Focus

55,651 KM

Details Description

$41,954

+ tax & licensing
$41,954

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Ford Focus

2016 Ford Focus

RS AWD | NEW ARRIVAL | 350 HP | 19 ALLOYS | BREMBO

2016 Ford Focus

RS AWD | NEW ARRIVAL | 350 HP | 19 ALLOYS | BREMBO

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$41,954

+ taxes & licensing

55,651KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8181225
  • Stock #: 220095
  • VIN: WF0DP3TH3G4113795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NITROUS BLUE QUAD-COAT
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 55,651 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! This Focus RS is ultra rare and finished in stunning Nitrous Blue Metallic Quad-coat! The RS trim includes a 2.3L Turbocharged engine producing 350 horsepower accelerating this hot hatch from 0-60 in just 4.5 seconds! features include, AWD, premium 19 black alloy wheels, Brembo performance brakes, RECARO leather trimmed sport seats, a 6-speed manual transmission, sunroof, navigation, rear camera, dual climate control, heated seats, full power group including power seat, launch control, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

