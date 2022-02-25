Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Focus

76,239 KM

Details Description Features

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Focus

2016 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 8358612
  2. 8358612
  3. 8358612
  4. 8358612
  5. 8358612
  6. 8358612
  7. 8358612
  8. 8358612
  9. 8358612
  10. 8358612
  11. 8358612
  12. 8358612
  13. 8358612
  14. 8358612
  15. 8358612
  16. 8358612
  17. 8358612
  18. 8358612
  19. 8358612
  20. 8358612
  21. 8358612
  22. 8358612
  23. 8358612
Contact Seller

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

76,239KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8358612
  • Stock #: 01508
  • VIN: 1FADP3K24GL300071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01508
  • Mileage 76,239 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Rear Camera
Parking Sensors
Sun Roof
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2015 Kia Sorento FWD...
 93,873 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Fusion 4dr...
 69,955 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA2 4D...
 75,784 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory