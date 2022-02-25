2016 Ford Focus

$15,495 + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 2 3 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8358612

8358612 Stock #: 01508

01508 VIN: 1FADP3K24GL300071

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 01508

Mileage 76,239 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Parking Sensors Automatic FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.