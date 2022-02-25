Menu
2016 Ford Focus

108,003 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2016 Ford Focus

2016 Ford Focus

5dr HB Titanium

2016 Ford Focus

5dr HB Titanium

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

108,003KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8367861
  Stock #: 01502
  VIN: 1FADP3N27GL291801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01502
  • Mileage 108,003 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Navigation
Rear Camera
Parking Sensors
Sun Roof
Push Start
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

