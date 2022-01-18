Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Fusion

87,448 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Connect Inc.

613-737-6534

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Fusion

2016 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Car Connect Inc.

2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2

613-737-6534

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

87,448KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8143924
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H75GR167073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,448 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Connect Inc.

2018 Jeep Compass Tr...
 69,770 KM
$34,600 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla CE
 81,080 KM
$20,600 + tax & lic
2020 Lexus UX UX 250H
 8,863 KM
$45,950 + tax & lic

Email Car Connect Inc.

Car Connect Inc.

Car Connect Inc.

2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2

Call Dealer

613-737-XXXX

(click to show)

613-737-6534

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory