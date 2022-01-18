$19,995+ tax & licensing
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Car Connect Inc.
613-737-6534
2016 Ford Fusion
2016 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
Car Connect Inc.
2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2
613-737-6534
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
87,448KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8143924
- VIN: 3FA6P0H75GR167073
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 87,448 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Car Connect Inc.
2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2