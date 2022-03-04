$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Mustang
Shelby GT350
Location
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7
3,875KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8624702
- Stock #: AA516
- VIN: 1FA6P8JZ0G5523846
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 3,875 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
