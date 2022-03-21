$45,725+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Transit
LWB | MEDIUM ROOF | REAR CAM | A/C
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
97,610KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8733272
- Stock #: 220765
- VIN: 1FTYR2CMXGKA94034
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 97,610 KM
Vehicle Description
Calling all contractors! This Transit boasts an outstanding amount of space to get the job done! Interior cargo dimensions: 11-feet long, 70-inches tall, 5-feet 10-inches wide. Features include, rear camera, power windows, air conditioning, power locks, and keyless entry.
