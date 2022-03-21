Menu
2016 Ford Transit

97,610 KM

Details Description

$45,725

+ tax & licensing
$45,725

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

LWB | MEDIUM ROOF | REAR CAM | A/C

LWB | MEDIUM ROOF | REAR CAM | A/C

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$45,725

+ taxes & licensing

97,610KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8733272
  • Stock #: 220765
  • VIN: 1FTYR2CMXGKA94034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 220765
  • Mileage 97,610 KM

Vehicle Description

Calling all contractors! This Transit boasts an outstanding amount of space to get the job done! Interior cargo dimensions: 11-feet long, 70-inches tall, 5-feet 10-inches wide. Features include, rear camera, power windows, air conditioning, power locks, and keyless entry.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

