2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van
T-250 148" Med Rf 9000 GVWR
Location
613 Rides
2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0
+16135140544
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 150,875 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable workhorse to elevate your business? This 2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van, available at 613 Rides, is ready to tackle any job. With its spacious cargo area and durable build, this van is perfect for contractors, delivery services, or anyone needing a versatile vehicle. This T-250 model boasts a clean white exterior and a practical grey interior, ready to be customized to your specific needs. This Transit is equipped with a fuel-efficient 3.5L V6 Turbo engine, providing the power you need with the efficiency you want. With 150,875km on the odometer, this van has proven its dependability.
This Ford Transit offers practicality and performance. This model is built to handle heavy loads with its 9000 GVWR. The automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive provide a smooth and confident driving experience. The van's three-door design ensures easy access to the cargo area, making loading and unloading a breeze. With this Transit, you'll experience the confidence of a reliable vehicle.
Here are five standout features of this 2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van from 613 Rides:
- Turbocharged Powerhouse: The 3.5L V6 Turbo engine delivers robust performance, effortlessly handling heavy loads and demanding routes.
- Spacious Cargo Bay: The ample cargo space is a blank canvas, ready to be customized for any business need.
- Built for the Long Haul: This Transit is engineered for durability, ready to withstand the rigors of daily use and provide years of reliable service.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: Get the power you need with fuel efficiency that helps you save at the pump.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a comfortable and easy driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or open highways.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
613 Rides
