<p>Looking for a reliable workhorse to elevate your business? This 2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van, available at 613 Rides, is ready to tackle any job. With its spacious cargo area and durable build, this van is perfect for contractors, delivery services, or anyone needing a versatile vehicle. This T-250 model boasts a clean white exterior and a practical grey interior, ready to be customized to your specific needs. This Transit is equipped with a fuel-efficient 3.5L V6 Turbo engine, providing the power you need with the efficiency you want. With 150,875km on the odometer, this van has proven its dependability.</p><p>This Ford Transit offers practicality and performance. This model is built to handle heavy loads with its 9000 GVWR. The automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive provide a smooth and confident driving experience. The vans three-door design ensures easy access to the cargo area, making loading and unloading a breeze. With this Transit, youll experience the confidence of a reliable vehicle.</p><p>Here are five standout features of this 2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van from 613 Rides:</p><ul><li><strong>Turbocharged Powerhouse:</strong> The 3.5L V6 Turbo engine delivers robust performance, effortlessly handling heavy loads and demanding routes.</li><li><strong>Spacious Cargo Bay:</strong> The ample cargo space is a blank canvas, ready to be customized for any business need.</li><li><strong>Built for the Long Haul:</strong> This Transit is engineered for durability, ready to withstand the rigors of daily use and provide years of reliable service.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Performance:</strong> Get the power you need with fuel efficiency that helps you save at the pump.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy a comfortable and easy driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or open highways.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van

150,875 KM

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van

T-250 148" Med Rf 9000 GVWR

12857966

2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van

T-250 148" Med Rf 9000 GVWR

613 Rides

2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

+16135140544

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,875KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTYR2CG2GKB26369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 150,875 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

613 Rides

613 Rides

2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

613 Rides

+16135140544

2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van