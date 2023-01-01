$CALL+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2016 GMC Canyon
2016 GMC Canyon
SLT| DURAMAX DIESEL| LEATHER| HTD SEATS
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
82,092KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10536498
- Stock #: 231366
- VIN: 1GTP6DE12G1303257
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze Alloy Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,092 KM
Vehicle Description
2.8L DURAMAX DIESEL!! ONLY 82,000 KMS!! TOP OF THE LINE SLT CREW CAB 4X4 W/ DRIVER ALERT PKG INCL. LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, 18-IN ALLOYS, TOW PACKAGE AND MORE!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8