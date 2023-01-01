Menu
2016 GMC Canyon

82,092 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

SLT| DURAMAX DIESEL| LEATHER| HTD SEATS

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

82,092KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10536498
  • Stock #: 231366
  • VIN: 1GTP6DE12G1303257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze Alloy Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,092 KM

Vehicle Description

2.8L DURAMAX DIESEL!! ONLY 82,000 KMS!! TOP OF THE LINE SLT CREW CAB 4X4 W/ DRIVER ALERT PKG INCL. LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, 18-IN ALLOYS, TOW PACKAGE AND MORE!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

