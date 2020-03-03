Menu
2016 GMC Canyon

SLT SLT, CREW CAB, V6, 4X4, LEATHER, BOSE, TRAILER PACK

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$29,700

+ taxes & licensing

  • 71,261KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4681998
  • Stock #: 20-8094A
  • VIN: 1GTG6DE30G1233744
Exterior Colour
SUMMIT WHITE
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
NO ADMIN FEES, CERTIFIED

Compare at $30591 - Myers Cadillac is just $29700!

JUST LANDED- Impeccable 2016 Canyon SLT Crew Cab V6 4x4- leather, Bose, power heated seats, remote start, block heater, 18 alloys, cruise, HD trailering, 8 color touch screen- NO admin fees, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Powertrain
  • Tow/Haul Mode
  • Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor System
Additional Features
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Remote Vehicle Starter System
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
  • Fog lamps, front
  • Seats, heated driver and front passenger
  • Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
  • Console, overhead
  • Bumper, rear chrome
  • Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
  • CornerStep, rear bumper
  • Door handles, chrome
  • Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
  • Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
  • Defogger, rear-window electric
  • Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
  • Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
  • Cruise control, electronic, automatic
  • Mouldings, chrome beltline
  • Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
  • Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
  • Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac
  • Differential, automatic locking rear
  • Frame, fully-boxed
  • Steering, electric power-assist
  • Pickup box, Fleetside
  • Wheel, spare, 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel
  • Headlamps, projector-type with LED signature
  • Mirror, spotter, located in corner of driver-side outside mirror
  • Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, chrome, manual folding
  • Glass, windshield shade band
  • Window, rear-sliding, manual
  • Handles, door release, front and rear, Chrome
  • Tailgate, locking
  • Tailgate handle, Black
  • Interior trim, aluminum
  • Seat adjuster, 4-way power front passenger
  • Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
  • Seat, rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
  • Console, floor, front compartment, custom
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic, manual
  • Instrument panel, soft-touch materials
  • Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down
  • Theft-deterrent system, immobilization
  • Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
  • Lighting, interior, dual reading
  • Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)
  • Cargo box light, back of Cab
  • GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LFX) 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 engine only.)
  • Air bags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact, driver and front passenger and head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with Passenger Sensing System
  • Engine, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (305 hp [229 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 269 lb-ft of torque [365 N-m] @ 4000 rpm)
  • Trailering Package includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector (Standard on Crew Cab Short Box and Crew Cab Long Box. Available on Extended Cabs and requires (LFX) 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)

