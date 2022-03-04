Menu
2016 GMC Canyon

87,199 KM

Details Description

$36,428

+ tax & licensing
$36,428

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

SLE | HTD SEATS | TRAILER BRAKE | TOW PKG

SLE | HTD SEATS | TRAILER BRAKE | TOW PKG

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$36,428

+ taxes & licensing

87,199KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8588417
  • Stock #: 220595
  • VIN: 1GTG6CE30G1259903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 220595
  • Mileage 87,199 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today! Introducing the 2016 GMC Canyon! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 4 door, 5 passenger truck still has less than 90,000 kilometers! The following features are included: power door mirrors, cruise control, and air conditioning. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

