2016 GMC Canyon

$36,428 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 1 9 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8588417

8588417 Stock #: 220595

220595 VIN: 1GTG6CE30G1259903

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 220595

Mileage 87,199 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.