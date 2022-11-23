$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Canyon
SLT Crew Cab 4WD / 4x4 / Clean CARFAX
Location
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7
50,389KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9434799
- Stock #: AA686
- VIN: 1GTG6DE37G1319682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,389 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
