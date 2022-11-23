2016 GMC Canyon

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 3 8 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9434799

9434799 Stock #: AA686

AA686 VIN: 1GTG6DE37G1319682

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 50,389 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS HEATED FRONT SEATS Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package

