$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,148KM
VIN 3GTU2PEC6GG384136
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,148 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
2020 Ford Escape TITANIUM AWD |PREMIUM PKG | HTD LEATHER |PANO ROOF 79,825 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L NAVI| 8-PASS| HTD LEATHER| SUNROOF| CARPLAY 106,254 KM $35,827 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Mustang 5-SPEED | 310HP ECOBOOST | REAR CAM | BLUETOOTH 114,840 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Car-On Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2016 GMC Sierra 1500