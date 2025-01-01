Menu
This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

111,148 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

12839809

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
111,148KM
VIN 3GTU2PEC6GG384136

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 111,148 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 GMC Sierra 1500