2016 GMC Sierra 1500

84,482 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB 143.5"

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB 143.5"

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

84,482KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8183469
  • Stock #: 01411
  • VIN: 3GTU2LEC8GG387063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01411
  • Mileage 84,482 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
All Wheel Drive
Rear Camera
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
4x4
Automatic

