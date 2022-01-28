Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 GMC Terrain

91,751 KM

Details Description Features

$22,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Terrain

2016 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR SLE W/SLE-2

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR SLE W/SLE-2

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 8245719
  2. 8245719
  3. 8245719
  4. 8245719
  5. 8245719
  6. 8245719
  7. 8245719
  8. 8245719
  9. 8245719
  10. 8245719
  11. 8245719
  12. 8245719
  13. 8245719
  14. 8245719
  15. 8245719
  16. 8245719
  17. 8245719
  18. 8245719
  19. 8245719
  20. 8245719
  21. 8245719
  22. 8245719
  23. 8245719
  24. 8245719
Contact Seller

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

91,751KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8245719
  • Stock #: 01447
  • VIN: 2GKFLTEK7G6306678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01447
  • Mileage 91,751 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
All Wheel Drive
Rear Camera
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2018 Hyundai KONA 2....
 38,668 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2017 Smart fortwo el...
 22,002 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2009 Volkswagen Rout...
 123,542 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory