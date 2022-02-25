2016 Honda Accord

$24,995 + taxes & licensing 8 6 , 4 1 1 K M Used Get Financing

VIN: 1HGCR3F91GA800743

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 86,411 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Heated rear seats SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Adaptive suspension Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Cylinder Deactivation Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Sequential multi-point fuel injection Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1 Mode Select Transmission Speakers: 7 Number of doors: 4 Cylinder configuration: V-6 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Engine litres: 3.5 Engine displacement: 3.5 L Fuel tank capacity: 65.0L Tailpipe finisher: chrome 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Fuel economy city: 11.3L/100 km Fuel economy highway: 7.0L/100 km AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Passenger volume: 2,854L (100.8 cu.ft.) Turning radius: 6.0m (19.8') Auto high-beam headlights Power 2-way driver lumbar support Exterior parking camera rear Primary LCD size: 8.0 Wheel size: 19 Speaker type: performance Rear headroom: 940mm (37.0) Front headroom: 955mm (37.6) Exterior parking camera right: Honda LaneWatch yes CD-MP3 decoder Emergency communication system: HondaLink Assist Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink Remote engine start: keyfob Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Parking sensors: front and rear Proximity key: doors and push button start Rear shoulder room: 1,435mm (56.5) Forward collision: mitigation Lane departure: active Front tires: 235/40VR19.0 Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Fuel economy combined: 9.4L/100 km Curb weight: 1,643kg (3,622lbs) Front shoulder room: 1,489mm (58.6) Exterior body width: 1,849mm (72.8) Exterior height: 1,465mm (57.7) Wheelbase: 2,775mm (109.3) Front legroom: 1,079mm (42.5) Rear legroom: 977mm (38.5) Front hiproom: 1,412mm (55.6) Rear hiproom: 1,389mm (54.7) Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 93.0mm (3.50 x 3.66) GVWR: 2,060kg (4,542lbs) Horsepower: 278hp @ 6,200RPM Torque: 252 lb.-ft. @ 4,900RPM Engine horsepower: 278hp @ 6,200RPM Engine torque: 252 lb.-ft. @ 4,900RPM Interior cargo volume: 439 L (16 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 439 L (16 cu.ft.) Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Exterior length: 4,907mm (193.2) Rear tires: 235/45VR19.0 Cargo: trunk

