2016 Honda Accord

86,411 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Bank Street Hyundai

613-706-9812

Touring V6 (A6)

Location

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

86,411KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8344560
  • Stock #: 31264A
  • VIN: 1HGCR3F91GA800743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 31264A
  • Mileage 86,411 KM

Vehicle Description

Best value for the money. This beautiful 2016 Honda Accord Touring has lots to offer in reliability and dependability. It comes equipped with lots of features such as Bluetooth, cruise control, front heated seats, power windows, power locks and way more...At Bank Street Hyundai we want you to buy with confidence. Every vehicle is certified and safety inspected, and goes through a 150+ point inspection by one of our certified mechanics. Your new vehicle is detailed top to bottom and showroom ready. Need Financing?...Good Credit?... Bad Credit?...No Credit?... WE CAN HELP! Fill out our online application now at bankstreethyundai.com. Have a trade in? We take any year, make and model! Bring in your vehicle for a free appraisal or fill in our Trade in Appraisal form.Visit or call us today and let us show you how no one deals like Bank Street Hyundai Dilawri!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated rear seats
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Adaptive suspension
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather upholstery
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Cylinder Deactivation
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Mode Select Transmission
Speakers: 7
Number of doors: 4
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Engine litres: 3.5
Engine displacement: 3.5 L
Fuel tank capacity: 65.0L
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy city: 11.3L/100 km
Fuel economy highway: 7.0L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Passenger volume: 2,854L (100.8 cu.ft.)
Turning radius: 6.0m (19.8')
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Wheel size: 19
Speaker type: performance
Rear headroom: 940mm (37.0)
Front headroom: 955mm (37.6)
Exterior parking camera right: Honda LaneWatch yes
CD-MP3 decoder
Emergency communication system: HondaLink Assist
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Parking sensors: front and rear
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear shoulder room: 1,435mm (56.5)
Forward collision: mitigation
Lane departure: active
Front tires: 235/40VR19.0
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Fuel economy combined: 9.4L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,643kg (3,622lbs)
Front shoulder room: 1,489mm (58.6)
Exterior body width: 1,849mm (72.8)
Exterior height: 1,465mm (57.7)
Wheelbase: 2,775mm (109.3)
Front legroom: 1,079mm (42.5)
Rear legroom: 977mm (38.5)
Front hiproom: 1,412mm (55.6)
Rear hiproom: 1,389mm (54.7)
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 93.0mm (3.50 x 3.66)
GVWR: 2,060kg (4,542lbs)
Horsepower: 278hp @ 6,200RPM
Torque: 252 lb.-ft. @ 4,900RPM
Engine horsepower: 278hp @ 6,200RPM
Engine torque: 252 lb.-ft. @ 4,900RPM
Interior cargo volume: 439 L (16 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 439 L (16 cu.ft.)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Exterior length: 4,907mm (193.2)
Rear tires: 235/45VR19.0
Cargo: trunk

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

