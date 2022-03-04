Menu
2016 Honda Accord

54,126 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
EX (CVT)

EX (CVT)

Location

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

Used
  Listing ID: 8482257
  Stock #: H2566
  VIN: 1HGCT1B70GA800212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 54,126 KM

Vehicle Description

Best value for the money. This beautiful 2016 Honda Accord EX Coupe has lots to offer in reliability and dependability. It comes equipped with lots of features such as Bluetooth, cruise control, front heated seats, power windows, power locks and way more...At Bank Street Hyundai we want you to buy with confidence. Every vehicle is certified and safety inspected, and goes through a 150+ point inspection by one of our certified mechanics. Your new vehicle is detailed top to bottom and showroom ready. Need Financing?...Good Credit?... Bad Credit?...No Credit?... WE CAN HELP! Fill out our online application now at bankstreethyundai.com. Have a trade in? We take any year, make and model! Bring in your vehicle for a free appraisal or fill in our Trade in Appraisal form.Visit or call us today and let us show you how no one deals like Bank Street Hyundai Dilawri!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine litres: 2.4
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Fuel economy highway: 6.4L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Speakers: 7
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Number of doors: 2
GVWR: 1,930kg (4,255lbs)
Fuel tank capacity: 65.0L
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Turning radius: 6.0m (19.5')
Fuel economy city: 8.6L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Exterior parking camera right
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Lane departure: warning
Speaker type: performance
CD-MP3 decoder
Emergency communication system: HondaLink Assist
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1)
Front legroom: 1,073mm (42.2)
Front tires: 235/45VR18.0
Rear tires: 235/45VR18.0
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Wheelbase: 2,725mm (107.3)
Exterior body width: 1,854mm (73.0)
Horsepower: 185hp @ 6,400RPM
Torque: 181 lb.-ft. @ 3,900RPM
Engine horsepower: 185hp @ 6,400RPM
Engine torque: 181 lb.-ft. @ 3,900RPM
Compression ratio: 11.10 to 1
Engine bore x stroke: 87.0mm x 99.0mm (3.43 x 3.90)
Fuel economy combined: 7.6L/100 km
Rear headroom: 944mm (37.2)
Rear hiproom: 1,423mm (56.0)
Exterior height: 1,436mm (56.5)
Front hiproom: 1,406mm (55.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,497mm (58.9)
Interior cargo volume: 379 L (13 cu.ft.)
Front headroom: 944mm (37.2)
Passenger volume: 2,636L (93.1 cu.ft.)
Rear legroom: 855mm (33.7)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 379 L (13 cu.ft.)
Curb weight: 1,523kg (3,358lbs)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: trunk
Exterior length: 4,832mm (190.2)

Bank Street Hyundai
2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

