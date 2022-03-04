2016 Honda Accord

$25,995 + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 1 2 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8482257

8482257 Stock #: H2566

H2566 VIN: 1HGCT1B70GA800212

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # H2566

Mileage 54,126 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Engine litres: 2.4 Engine displacement: 2.4 L Transmission: continuously variable automatic Fuel economy highway: 6.4L/100 km Manual-shift auto Speakers: 7 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Number of doors: 2 GVWR: 1,930kg (4,255lbs) Fuel tank capacity: 65.0L Tailpipe finisher: chrome Turning radius: 6.0m (19.5') Fuel economy city: 8.6L/100 km AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Power 2-way driver lumbar support Wheel size: 18 Exterior parking camera rear Exterior parking camera right Primary LCD size: 8.0 Lane departure: warning Speaker type: performance CD-MP3 decoder Emergency communication system: HondaLink Assist Remote engine start: keyfob Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Proximity key: doors and push button start Rear shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1) Front legroom: 1,073mm (42.2) Front tires: 235/45VR18.0 Rear tires: 235/45VR18.0 Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Wheelbase: 2,725mm (107.3) Exterior body width: 1,854mm (73.0) Horsepower: 185hp @ 6,400RPM Torque: 181 lb.-ft. @ 3,900RPM Engine horsepower: 185hp @ 6,400RPM Engine torque: 181 lb.-ft. @ 3,900RPM Compression ratio: 11.10 to 1 Engine bore x stroke: 87.0mm x 99.0mm (3.43 x 3.90) Fuel economy combined: 7.6L/100 km Rear headroom: 944mm (37.2) Rear hiproom: 1,423mm (56.0) Exterior height: 1,436mm (56.5) Front hiproom: 1,406mm (55.4) Front shoulder room: 1,497mm (58.9) Interior cargo volume: 379 L (13 cu.ft.) Front headroom: 944mm (37.2) Passenger volume: 2,636L (93.1 cu.ft.) Rear legroom: 855mm (33.7) Interior maximum cargo volume: 379 L (13 cu.ft.) Curb weight: 1,523kg (3,358lbs) Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Cargo: trunk Exterior length: 4,832mm (190.2)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.