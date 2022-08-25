$23,940+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
2016 Honda Accord
Touring | SUNROOF | LEATHER | NAV | REMOTE START
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$23,940
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9003835
- Stock #: 221023
- VIN: 1HGCR2F00GA807002
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 221023
- Mileage 125,895 KM
Vehicle Description
This Honda Accord won't be on the lot long. Featuring a sunroof, navigation, backup camera with front & rear park sensors, leather interior, full power group including power adjustable seats with memory system, remote start, heated seats, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, automatic dimming rearview mirror, lane keep assist, pre-collision detection, Econ mode, 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, Qi wireless charger, rain sensing wipers, fog lights and SiriusXM!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.