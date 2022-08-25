Menu
2016 Honda Accord

125,895 KM

Details Description

$23,940

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Touring | SUNROOF | LEATHER | NAV | REMOTE START

Location

125,895KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9003835
  • Stock #: 221023
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F00GA807002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 125,895 KM

Vehicle Description

This Honda Accord won't be on the lot long. Featuring a sunroof, navigation, backup camera with front & rear park sensors, leather interior, full power group including power adjustable seats with memory system, remote start, heated seats, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, automatic dimming rearview mirror, lane keep assist, pre-collision detection, Econ mode, 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, Qi wireless charger, rain sensing wipers, fog lights and SiriusXM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

