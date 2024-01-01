$19,662+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
EX-TURBO| SUNROOF| RMT START | LOW KMS! | REAR CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$19,662
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,827 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 72,000 KMS!! LOADED EX-T W/ PREMIUM 1.5L TURBOCHARGED ENGINE, SUNROOF, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, LANE-DEPARTURE ALERT, HONDA LANEWATCH BLIND SPOT CAMERA, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE-KEEP ASSIST AND APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO!! Backup camera, dual-zone climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto headlights, full power group, fog lights, deck-lid spoiler, Bluetooth, brake holding and Econ mode!
