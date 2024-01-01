Menu
ONLY 72,000 KMS!! LOADED EX-T W/ PREMIUM 1.5L TURBOCHARGED ENGINE, SUNROOF, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, LANE-DEPARTURE ALERT, HONDA LANEWATCH BLIND SPOT CAMERA, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE-KEEP ASSIST AND APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO!! Backup camera, dual-zone climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto headlights, full power group, fog lights, deck-lid spoiler, Bluetooth, brake holding and Econ mode!

2016 Honda Civic

71,827 KM

$19,662

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

71,827KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC1F43GH105589

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,827 KM

ONLY 72,000 KMS!! LOADED EX-T W/ PREMIUM 1.5L TURBOCHARGED ENGINE, SUNROOF, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, LANE-DEPARTURE ALERT, HONDA LANEWATCH BLIND SPOT CAMERA, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE-KEEP ASSIST AND APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO!! Backup camera, dual-zone climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto headlights, full power group, fog lights, deck-lid spoiler, Bluetooth, brake holding and Econ mode!

