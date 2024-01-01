Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Honda Civic

80,122 KM

Details Features

$18,688

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

  1. 11492054
  2. 11492054
  3. 11492054
  4. 11492054
  5. 11492054
  6. 11492054
Contact Seller

$18,688

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,122KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F74GH039439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 64143A
  • Mileage 80,122 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota

Used 2020 Toyota Yaris for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Toyota Yaris 44,653 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Venza LIMITED for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Toyota Venza LIMITED 29,998 KM $43,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE UPGRADE PACKAGE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla LE UPGRADE PACKAGE 27,502 KM $24,998 + tax & lic

Email Tony Graham Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,688

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic