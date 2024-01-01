Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Honda Civic

112,262 KM

Details Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

LX

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1724514559
  2. 1724514560
  3. 1724514562
  4. 1724514563
  5. 1724514564
  6. 1724514566
  7. 1724514567
  8. 1724514569
  9. 1724514570
  10. 1724514571
  11. 1724514573
  12. 1724514576
  13. 1724514577
  14. 1724514580
  15. 1724514581
  16. 1724514583
  17. 1724514587
  18. 1724514589
  19. 1724514590
  20. 1724514591
  21. 1724514592
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
112,262KM
VIN 2HGFC2F52GH030169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,262 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2016 Honda Civic LX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Honda Civic LX 112,262 KM $13,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid LIMITED for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid LIMITED 157,767 KM $23,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Malibu LT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Chevrolet Malibu LT 131,367 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic