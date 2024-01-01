Menu
<b>Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera!</b><br> <br> The new 2016 Honda Civic Sedan stands out from the crowd with its aggressive good looks, unmatched interior quality, and high tech features. This 2016 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>Completely redesigned for 2016, the Honda Civic sedan has a stylish new exterior, a more fuel-efficient engine and is sportier than ever without sacrificing ride comfort. The 2016 Honda Civic manages to successfully serve as both a practical, reliable car and a fun, sporty model that has some of the best steering, handling, and driving dynamics in the segment. This sedan has 148,000 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Civic Sedans trim level is LX. The LX offers a great list of standard features including LED running lights, traction control, Bluetooth, automatic climate control, a rearview camera, a 7-inch color display with 8 speakers, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HondaLink, heated front seats, Wi-Fi tethering, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance target=_blank>https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance</a><br><br> <br/><br>Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2016 Honda Civic

148,000 KM

11936448

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

VIN 2HGFC2F5XGH011384

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6839A
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Heated Seats

Bluetooth

Rear View Camera

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

