$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Honda Civic
Sedan LX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
2016 Honda Civic
Sedan LX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
148,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFC2F5XGH011384
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6839A
- Mileage 148,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera!
The new 2016 Honda Civic Sedan stands out from the crowd with its aggressive good looks, unmatched interior quality, and high tech features. This 2016 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Completely redesigned for 2016, the Honda Civic sedan has a stylish new exterior, a more fuel-efficient engine and is sportier than ever without sacrificing ride comfort. The 2016 Honda Civic manages to successfully serve as both a practical, reliable car and a fun, sporty model that has some of the best steering, handling, and driving dynamics in the segment. This sedan has 148,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is LX. The LX offers a great list of standard features including LED running lights, traction control, Bluetooth, automatic climate control, a rearview camera, a 7-inch color display with 8 speakers, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HondaLink, heated front seats, Wi-Fi tethering, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
The new 2016 Honda Civic Sedan stands out from the crowd with its aggressive good looks, unmatched interior quality, and high tech features. This 2016 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Completely redesigned for 2016, the Honda Civic sedan has a stylish new exterior, a more fuel-efficient engine and is sportier than ever without sacrificing ride comfort. The 2016 Honda Civic manages to successfully serve as both a practical, reliable car and a fun, sporty model that has some of the best steering, handling, and driving dynamics in the segment. This sedan has 148,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is LX. The LX offers a great list of standard features including LED running lights, traction control, Bluetooth, automatic climate control, a rearview camera, a 7-inch color display with 8 speakers, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HondaLink, heated front seats, Wi-Fi tethering, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Cadillac XT4 AWD Luxury LUXURY, AWD, LEATHER, POWER LIFTGATE 59,784 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
2023 Cadillac XT4 Sport SPORT, AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, COMFORT PACKAGE 35,966 KM $38,888 + tax & lic
2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury LUXURY, AWD, SUNROOF, POWER LIFGATE 98,459 KM $21,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2016 Honda Civic