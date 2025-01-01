Menu
2016 Honda Civic

176,633 KM

Details Features

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic

LX REBUILT TITLE

12217731

2016 Honda Civic

LX REBUILT TITLE

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
176,633KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFC4A5XGH400609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,633 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

613-218-3354

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2016 Honda Civic