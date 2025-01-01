$13,889+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
4dr CVT LX w/Honda Sensing
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,887 KM
Vehicle Description
--2 SETS OF TIRES AND RIMS --LANE ASSIST--FINANCING UP TO 72 MONTHS AVAILABLE OAC--
New arrival on our lot is this beautiful Honda Civic with only 117,000km !!! Loaded with tons of features such as lane assist, back up camera, Honda pre sense, and so many more options!
Book in a road test today! We have a feeling this one won't last too long!
Vehicle Features
GO2 Auto
