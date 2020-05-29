Menu
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan EX - Sunroof - Bluetooth - $105 B/W

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan EX - Sunroof - Bluetooth - $105 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2

613-596-1515

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

  90,665KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5147783
  Stock #: P6491
  VIN: 2HGFC2F72GH032988
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats!

Compare at $16478 - Our Price is just $15998!

Canada's best selling car since 1998, the new 2016 Honda Civic Sedan redefines the compact segment. This 2016 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Completely redesigned for 2016, the Honda Civic sedan has a stylish new exterior, a more fuel-efficient engine and is sportier than ever without sacrificing ride comfort. The 2016 Honda Civic manages to successfully serve as both a practical, reliable car and a fun, sporty model that has some of the best steering, handling, and driving dynamics in the segment. This sedan has 90,665 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Civic Sedan's trim level is EX. This Civic EX gives you a long list of luxurious and hi-tech features that includes dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth with wi-fi tethering, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a power moonroof, heated front seats plus a stylish rear spoiler. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $104.23 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
Seating
  Heated Seats
Windows
  Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  Bluetooth

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2

