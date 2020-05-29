+ taxes & licensing
613-596-1515
2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2
613-596-1515
+ taxes & licensing
Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats!
Compare at $16478 - Our Price is just $15998!
Canada's best selling car since 1998, the new 2016 Honda Civic Sedan redefines the compact segment. This 2016 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Completely redesigned for 2016, the Honda Civic sedan has a stylish new exterior, a more fuel-efficient engine and is sportier than ever without sacrificing ride comfort. The 2016 Honda Civic manages to successfully serve as both a practical, reliable car and a fun, sporty model that has some of the best steering, handling, and driving dynamics in the segment. This sedan has 90,665 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is EX. This Civic EX gives you a long list of luxurious and hi-tech features that includes dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth with wi-fi tethering, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a power moonroof, heated front seats plus a stylish rear spoiler. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $104.23 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2